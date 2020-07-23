HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 962 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 104,358 cases statewide. Of these, 2,950 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 16 and July 22 is 147,837 with 5,731 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 981,259 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported two new cases for 107 cases; 84 confirmed and 23 probable. Elk County remained the same with 38 cases; 29 confirmed and nine probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 48 cases; 40 confirmed and eight probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,388, in Elk County, 1,597, and in Jefferson County, 1,801, according to the Department of Health.
There were 16 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,079 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 981,259 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 71 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new case for 186 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported five new cases for 304 reported cases, and nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case for 20 cases to date.
— McKean County reported one new case for 26 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,892 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,707 cases among employees, for a total of 22,599 at 804 distinct facilities in 60 counties. There have been 4,829 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.