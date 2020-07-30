HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 860 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 111,0787 cases statewide. Of these, 3,120 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 23 and July 29 is 163,936 with 6,822 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,088,859 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported two new cases for 122; 99 confirmed and 23 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 57 cases; 45 confirmed and 12 probable. Elk County remained the same with 42 cases; 31 confirmed and 11 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,741, in Elk County, 1,706, and in Jefferson County, 2,044, according to the Department of Health.
There were 14 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,176 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 642 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,088,859 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 73 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported nine new cases for 250 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County removed 17 cases for 353 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 26 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,366 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,918 cases among employees, for a total of 23,284 at 846 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,887 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.