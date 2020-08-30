HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday an increase of 843 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 132,834 cases statewide. Of these, 3,778 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 22 and August 28 is 158,746 with 4,366 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Sunday, Clearfield County reported 226 cases; 177 confirmed and 49 probable. Jefferson County reported 97 cases; 72 confirmed and 25 probable. Elk County reported 64 cases; 49 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases, while Jefferson and Elk counties reported none.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 5,435, in Elk County, 2,137, and in Jefferson County, 2,843, according to the Department of Health.
There was 16 new deaths reported statewide Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,671 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
According to a DOH press relase, the department will begin publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.
There are 654 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes eight who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,504,108 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 98 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 419 cases and 10 deaths.
— Centre County reported 462 cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 24 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 37 cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,979 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,478 cases among employees, for a total of 25,457 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,186 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has five facilities with cases; two residents, and five employees. Jefferson County has five facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.