HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 1,213 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 105,571 cases statewide. Of these, 2,969 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 17 and July 23 is 151,858 with 5,912 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 999,377 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported three new cases for 110 cases; 87 confirmed and 23 probable. Elk County remained the same with 38 cases; 29 confirmed and nine probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 48 cases; 40 confirmed and eight probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,433, in Elk County, 1,616, and in Jefferson County, 1,835, according to the Department of Health.
There were 22 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,101 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 639 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 999,377 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 71 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported seven new case for 193 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported two new cases for 306 reported cases, and nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 26 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,991 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,737 cases among employees, for a total of 22,728 at 813 distinct facilities in 60 counties. There have been 4,844 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.