HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an increase of 1,162 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 149,845 cases statewide. Of these, 4,510 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Sunday’s COVID report will be included with Monday’s numbers, according to the DOH.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18 is 175,962 with 5,798 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 297 cases; 245 confirmed and 52 probable. Jefferson County reported 107 cases; 79 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 67 cases; 51 confirmed and 16 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported one new case. Elk County remained the same.
Elk and Jefferson counties have reported two deaths. Clearfield County reported one new death, now totaling two.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,755, in Elk County, 2,332, and in Jefferson County, 3,203, according to the Department of Health.
There were 22 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,956 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 912 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 267 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,746,280 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 115 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 611 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 1,727 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 25 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 53 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,277 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,869 cases among employees, for a total of 27,146 at 958 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,354 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.