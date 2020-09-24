HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 898 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 153,397 cases statewide. Of these, 4,739 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Centre is reporting an increase of 109 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 is 183,360 with 5,554 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 314 cases; 261 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 111 cases; 83 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 71 cases; 54 confirmed and 17 probable.
Elk and Jefferson counties reported two new cases. Clearfield County reported one new case.
Clearfield County reported one new death totaling three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 7,0895, in Elk County, 2,410, and in Jefferson County, 3,306, according to the Department of Health.
There were 17 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,079 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 999 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 354 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,803,470 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 117 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 684 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,202 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 27 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 57 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,498 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,936 cases among employees, for a total of 27,434 at 969 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,397 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.