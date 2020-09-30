HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 1,153 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 158,967 cases statewide. Of these, 5,043 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 23 and Sept. 29 is 191,995 with 6,168 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 330 cases; 276 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 112 cases; 84 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 73 cases; 56 confirmed and 17 probable.
Clearfield County reported one new case. Jefferson and Elk County remained the same.
Clearfield County reported six total deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 7,634, in Elk County, 2,500, and in Jefferson County, 3,452, according to the Department of Health.
There were 19 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,142 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,145 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 499 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,879,127 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 127 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 737 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,710 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 29 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 59 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,935 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,079 cases among employees, for a total of 28,014 at 984 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,456 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.