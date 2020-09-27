HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an increase of 1,029 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 155,232 cases statewide. Of these, 4,839 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Sunday’s numbers will be reported Monday, according to the DOH.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 19 and September 25 is 182,437 with 5,520 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 319 cases; 266 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 112 cases; 84 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 71 cases; 54 confirmed and 17 probable.
Elk County removed one case. Clearfield County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported one new case.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths totaling five. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 7,295, in Elk County, 2,442, and in Jefferson County, 3,374, according to the Department of Health.
There were 22 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,103 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 947 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 392 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,830,292 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 121 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 699 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,393 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 28 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 57 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,680 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,988 cases among employees, for a total of 27,668 at 973 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,430 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.