DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.