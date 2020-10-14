HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 1,276 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 175,922 cases statewide. Of these, 6,572 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13 is 239,891 with 9,403 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 376 cases; 312 confirmed and 59 probable. Jefferson County reported 138 cases; 101 confirmed and 37 probable. Elk County reported 91 cases; 66 confirmed and 21 probable.
Clearfield County reported five new cases. Elk County reported four new cases. Jefferson County remained the same.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,667, in Elk County, 2,728, and in Jefferson County, 3,763, according to the Department of Health.
There were 27 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,411 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 2,041 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,395 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,074,729 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 166 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 869 cases and 14 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,564 cases and 14 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 17 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 37 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 80 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,111 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,323 cases among employees, for a total of 29,434 at 1,013 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,585 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.