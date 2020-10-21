HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 1,425 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 186,297 cases statewide. Of these, 7,649 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20 is 225,406 with 10,226 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 407 cases; 338 confirmed and 69 probable. Jefferson County reported 148 cases; 104 confirmed and 44 probable. Elk County reported 127 cases; 102 confirmed and 25 probable.
Clearfield County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported 11 new cases. Jefferson County remained the same.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported four deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,003, in Elk County, 2,882, and in Jefferson County, 3,920, according to the Department of Health.
There were 29 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,562 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 2,611 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,963 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,167,536 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 188 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 973 cases and 15 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,778 cases and 15 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 18 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 43 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 102 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,830 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,417 cases among employees, for a total of 30,247 at 1,033 distinct facilities in 62 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,666 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.