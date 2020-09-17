HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 933 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 147,923 cases statewide. Of these, 4,371 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Centre County is reporting an increase of 88 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16 is 176,997 with 5,700 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 293 cases; 240 confirmed and 52 probable. Jefferson County reported 107 cases; 79 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 67 cases; 51 confirmed and 16 probable.
Clearfield and Elk counties reported one new case. Jefferson County remained the same.
Elk and Jefferson counties have reported two deaths. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,595, in Elk County, 2,306, and in Jefferson County, 3,147, according to the Department of Health.
There were 10 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,913 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 870 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 225 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,721,275 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 113 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 596 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 1,600 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 25 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 51 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,095 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,825 cases among employees, for a total of 26,920 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,327 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.