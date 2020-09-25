HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 806 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 154,203 cases statewide. Of these, 4,793 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 18 and September 24 is 184,083 with 5,474 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Friday, Clearfield County reported 317 cases; 264 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 111 cases; 83 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 72 cases; 55 confirmed and 17 probable.
Elk County reported one new case. Clearfield County reported three new cases. Jefferson County remained the same.
Clearfield and Jefferson counties have reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 7,176, in Elk County, 2,425, and in Jefferson County, 3,331, according to the Department of Health.
There were two new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,081 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 939 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 384 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,816,397 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 120 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 692 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,231 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 28 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 57 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,961 cases among employees, for a total of 27,552 at 969 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,419 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.