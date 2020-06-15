CLEARFIELD — Everyday, Clearfield EMS Inc. staff is ready to deal with medical emergencies in locations throughout Clearfield and the surrounding communities.
Executive Director Terry Wigfield said although the agency has put additional disinfecting and protective procedures and equipment into service to address direction associated with COVID-19, basically the service’s mission to offer initial care to those experiencing a health crisis remains unchanged.
“We are still here. People don’t usually think about the ambulance service until they need one but we are here and ready to help,” he explained.
Wigfield reported although the company’s staff prepared to deal with a wave of the coronavirus in the county, thankfully it hasn’t been required, as staff has transported only one patient with the disease. That said, he reported if a call comes in for a someone experiencing respiratory issues, staff renders aid using the assumption the disease could be present. He said that requires notifying the hospital to make them aware in advance of the patient’s transport so that hospital staff can also prepare.
He said he believes Clearfield County’s low numbers of those inflicted with the coronavirus can be credited to residents who heeded Gov. Tom Wolf and the Center for Disease Controls directives and stayed at home. He also said washing hands with soap and water and wearing masks also helps not only to stop the spread of COVID-19 but any infectious disease and recommends residents continue to do so.
Wigfield said although it hasn’t seen the projected volume in Clearfield County, staff members are trained and prepared to deal with respiratory illness emergencies should a need arise. The company has retained the same amount of staff it had before the pandemic was declared.
Each day there is a possibility that amount of staff may be needed to respond to calls, Wigfield said. “That’s one of the hardest things about the service is planning for call volume. Some days we are extremely busy and other days there aren’t many calls,” he explained.
Preparation comes with costs which Wigfield said never cease. In addition to staff salaries, there are expenses associated with insuring and equipping ambulances including patient care equipment and medicines which are required to be stocked on a rig that provides advanced medical care.
He said prior to the pandemic, the service ordered a new ambulance to be placed into rotation. When the stay-at-home order was put into place and call volume went down, it was too late to halt that order.
“I really hope community residents will think about us and continue to support us. Now, maybe more than ever, we are relying on those donations. EMS is really having a rough time because it doesn’t have the number of calls,” Wigfield explained.
The service’s current low call volume, is attributed by Wigfield to concerns from those who when faced with a medical emergency that they would have likely called an ambulance for in the past, are currently not doing so because they are concerned about becoming infected with the Coronavirus.
“But I am hopeful as Clearfield County enters the green phase (of emerging from the stay-at-home order) the volume will eventually be back. It will take awhile for people to feel comfortable but it will return,” he said.