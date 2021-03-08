FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority, at their recent meeting, approved the purchase of a front-end loader for the DuBois Regional Airport.
“It’s an item that we’ve talked about for some time and then kind of put on hold a little bit last year due to the pandemic,” said airport Manager Bob Shaffer.
However, through the COSTARS program, Shaffer said the airport has had an opportunity to look at American-made equipment and try to determine the best piece that would be the most reasonable for the authority. COSTARS is the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
“It’s easy to go out and buy a $250,000 front-end loader, but when we’re looking at 20 to 25 hours a year on it, that’s not necessarily the best expenditure of money on our behalf,” said Shaffer. “But it is a very important piece of equipment, and if we have to load sand with it, and salt for anti-skid on the runway, and then salt for the roadways, and as we learned at the beginning of this winter season, our 50-year-old backhoe that we have is getting very, very difficult to get parts for.”
With the urging of authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin, Shaffer said airport officials looked at a variety of different equipment and found a John Deere SL HL loader that has a clamshell type of bucket that reached up to 11 feet.
“It’s an ideal piece of equipment for us. It’s the most reasonable, as far as pricing, that I could find,” said Shaffer.
Shaffer said he has talked to the Federal Aviation Agency about this piece of equipment. The FAA requires that the equipment be all painted in chrome yellow, which is a snow removal equipment requirement.
“If they’re paying for the equipment, they want it to be their color,” said Shaffer. “John Deere had a gray and yellow paint scheme, and we sent pictures to the FAA and they said, ‘Nope, it’s all got to be the chrome yellow.’”
The purchase price, including the painting and the vehicle, is $114,461.72. The FAA’s share would be $108,738.63, with the local share at $5,723.09. Shaffer said the airport authority also needs an engineering agreement with GAI to cover the costs of the paperwork and their authorizations that this meets all of the FAA criteria. The total cost to the airport for the front-end loader will be $7,731.22.
“This is a much needed piece of equipment in order to keep the runways open. It is critical that we have the ability to load that sand onto the trucks. And as we know, the one we have is 50 some years old,” said Chamberlin.
Additionally, the authority authorized the replacing and purchasing some other airport equipment, using a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant. The authority will replace a lawn tractor, some required airfield fencing, a side-by-side, the airport phone system and remove the old T hangar, which has been an eyesore for a couple of years, said Shaffer. The total expenditure for these items is $52,138.57.