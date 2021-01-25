FALLS CREEK — Chairman Jay Chamberlin provided a 2020 recap of the highlights at the DuBois Regional Airport at last Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority’s reorganization meeting.
Chamberlin noted that the airport ended 2019 with a more than 10 percent increase in passengers due to the low fares and reliability that Southern Airways Express, the airport’s essential air service, has provided.
“We were seeing passengers coming back. We’d just signed a contract with Punxsutawney Car Rental doing business at DuBois Airport Rental to provide car rentals through the airport, and that has gone well even though our passenger numbers are down, probably not the numbers we’d like to see for the rental, but that program has gone well for us,” said Chamberlin.
But then the pandemic hit in early 2020, and in March, the airport saw passengers drop to 21, said Chamberlin.
“And overall for the year, we’ve seen a 58 percent decrease in our passengers,” said Chamberlin. “Although we have seen passenger numbers come back some, obviously we’re not back to where we were pre-pandemic. And we all hope and pray that pandemic sink is over and we can get back to normal.”
Southern Airways continues to do a good job for the airport, however, said Chamberlin.
“Their (Southern) completion rate last year was 97 percent, and that includes everything. That is a high completion rate in the airline business, so we appreciate their service to the airport,” said Chamberlin.
Chamberlin said Southern continued to fly through the pandemic — four flights a day to Pittsburgh and two flights a day to Baltimore.
“We thank them (Southern) for their service through the year and for providing low fares and reliable service to us,” said Chamberlin.
Additionally, the United States Department of Transportation did reappoint Southern Airways as the Essential Air Service for DuBois Regional Airport for another four years, said Chamberlin. That contract began Nov. 1, 2020. Normally, DOT awards EAS for two years, but the airport and airline has done a great job maintaining significant growth over the three years prior to the pandemic.
Chamberlin said the airport had $2,232,000 in total project funds in 2020.
“That’s federal money coming back into our area to obviously help the airport and help the economy of the region, so that’s significant dollars coming back into our area because of the airport,” said Chamberlin.
“I’d like to thank the employees of the airport and the management staff. They’re out there every day through the pandemic doing their job, and we appreciate all their work through the past year,” said Chamberlin, who specifically thanked airport Manager Bob Shaffer and Administrative Secretary Bonnie Sylvester for everything they do to keep the airport running.
“I appreciate the board, all the officers, all the work that they have done this past year, and thank you for your confidence in reappointing me as chairman, and we just hope that we have a good year this year,” said Chamberlin. “And we’d be remiss if we didn’t thank Clearfield and Jefferson counties and Sandy Township and DuBois for their support for the airport. We couldn’t exist if we didn’t have the support from these municipalities, so we want to thank them for their support.”