FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority reorganized last Friday and welcomed one new member — Shawn Arbaugh.
Nominating committee Chairman Joe Varacallo said that the Clearfield County Commissioners requested that the authority appoint Arbaugh of Sandy Township to the board and the committee unanimously agreed. The authority ratified the appointment of Arbaugh by the commissioners for a two-year term to fill the unexpired term of Kay Dell’Antonio, who resigned in November because she moved out of Clearfield County. Arbaugh is the township manager.
Jay Chamberlin was re-elected chairman for a two-year term.
Alvin Rodgers was elected as secretary/treasurer for a two-year term.
Scott North was elected assistant secretary/treasurer for a one-year term.
The firm of Hanak, Guido and Taladay of DuBois was appointed solicitor for the authority.
GAI Consultants of DuBois was appointed engineer for 2021.