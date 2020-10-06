HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 1,036 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 165,243 cases statewide. Of these, 5,653 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 is 187,157 with 7,381 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 347 cases; 292 confirmed and 55 probable. Jefferson County reported 121 cases; 90 confirmed and 31 probable. Elk County reported 78 cases; 60 confirmed and 18 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported one new case. Elk County remained the same.
Clearfield County reported six total deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,037, in Elk County, 2,586, and in Jefferson County, 3,592, according to the Department of Health.
There were 17 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,244 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,536 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 890 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,951,992 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 142 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 797 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,171 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 31 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 63 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,196 cases among employees, for a total of 28,576 at 992 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,497 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.