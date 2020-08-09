HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an increase of 813 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 118,092 cases statewide. Of these, 3,347 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 1 and August 7 is 150,527 with 5,231 positive cases.
Clearfield County reported 10 new cases for 166; 131 confirmed and 35 probable. Jefferson County reported six new cases for 68 cases; 50 confirmed and 18 probable. Elk County remained the same with 48 cases; 36 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,231, in Elk County, 1,829, and in Jefferson County, 2,298, according to the Department of Health.
There were 16 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,313 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,214,965 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 78 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported four new cases for 313 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported two new cases for 370 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with six total reported cases.
— Forest County reported one new case for 10 reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,944 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,143 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087 at 876 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,975 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has reported a new facility and resident case, three facilities with cases; six residents and five employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.