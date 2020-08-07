HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 758 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 117,279 cases statewide. Of these, 3,310 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 31 and August 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases.
Approximately 77 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,199,620 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported six new cases for 156; 129 confirmed and 27 probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 62 cases; 50 confirmed and 12 probable. Elk County remained the same with 48 cases; 36 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,167, in Elk County, 1,814, and in Jefferson County, 2,277, according to the Department of Health.
There were 15 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,297 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 78 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported 12 new cases for 309 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported four new cases for 368 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with six total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,860 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,122 cases among employees, for a total of 23,982 at 872 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,968 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.