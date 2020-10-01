HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 1,156 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 160,123 cases statewide. Of these, 5,301 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 is 187,184 with 6,423 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 334 cases; 279 confirmed and 55 probable. Jefferson County reported 116 cases; 87 confirmed and 29 probable. Elk County reported 73 cases; 56 confirmed and 17 probable.
Clearfield and Jefferson counties reported four new cases. Elk County remained the same.
Clearfield County reported six total deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 7,696, in Elk County, 2,512, and in Jefferson County, 3,484, according to the Department of Health.
There were 18 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,160 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,378 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 732 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,889,639 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 129 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 740 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,755 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 30 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 60 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,029 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,100 cases among employees, for a total of 28,129 at 985 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,456 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.