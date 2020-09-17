HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 1,151 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 146,214 cases statewide. Of these, 4,264 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Centre is reporting an increase of 212 cases and Philadelphia is reporting a two-day increase of 197 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14 is 168,375 with 5,200 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 288 cases; 236 confirmed and 52 probable. Jefferson County reported 104 cases; 76 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 66 cases; 51 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases. Elk County remained the same.
Elk and Jefferson counties have reported two deaths. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,486, in Elk County, 2,295, and in Jefferson County, 3,121, according to the Department of Health.
There were six new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,875 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 815 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 169 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,695,284 patients who have tested negative to date.
Across the region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 112 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 553 cases and 11 deaths.
— Centre County reported 1,449 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 25 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 51 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,993 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,787 cases among employees, for a total of 26,780 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,300 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.