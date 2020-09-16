HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 776 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 146,990 cases statewide. Of these, 4,324 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 is 173,790 with 5,855 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 292 cases; 240 confirmed and 52 probable. Jefferson County reported 107 cases; 79 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 66 cases; 51 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield County reported four new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases. Elk County remained the same.
Elk and Jefferson counties have reported two deaths. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,519, in Elk County, 2,307, and in Jefferson County, 3,136, according to the Department of Health.
There were 28 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,903 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 851 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 205 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,708,131 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 112 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 568 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 1,508 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 25 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 51 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,064 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,806 cases among employees, for a total of 26,870 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,308 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.