HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a total of 2,510 additional positive cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 208,027.
Daily increases are now comparable with numbers seen in April.
The DOH is reporting Sunday and Monday totals together on Mondays.
Of these, 9,864 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 is 257,367 with 14,938 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 76 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 497 cases; 404 confirmed and 93 probable. Jefferson County reported 217 cases; 156 confirmed and 61 probable. Elk County reported 177 cases; 140 confirmed and 37 probable.
Clearfield County reported nine new cases. Jefferson County reported 15 new cases. Elk County remained the same.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,662, in Elk County, 3,202, and in Jefferson County, 4,239, according to the Department of Health.
There were 28 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,812 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,050 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 3,403 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,314,634 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 244 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,197 cases and 17 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,272 cases and 18 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 10 total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 60 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 158 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,149 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,653 cases among employees, for a total of 31,802 at 1,070 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,807 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.