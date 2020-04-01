CLARION – The Clarion County Libraries will remain closed until further notice.
This includes Clarion Free Library, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library (Rimersburg), Foxburg Free Library, Knox Public Library, and Redbank Valley Public Library (New Bethlehem).
Due dates for all materials currently checked out will be extended and nothing will be due back until after the libraries are reopened. No overdue fees will be charged during the closure.
All programs have been canceled or postponed during the closure and the individual libraries will determine when to begin programs after reopening.
The local libraries have created a Facebook event on the Clarion County Library System page to share resources and activities that can be done at home during this closure. For more information, visit the websites and Facebook pages for each library or the Clarion County Library System Facebook page.