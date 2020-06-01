DuBOIS — Resilience was a word used often to describe the DuBois Area High School Class of 2020 during their graduation ceremony at Mansell Stadium Saturday evening.
“None of us could have envisioned the closing months of our high school career would involve such unprecedented events,” Senior Class President Cullen Corle said in his address during the virtual portion of the ceremony.
“There are senior athletes and artists whose seasons were over in the blink of an eye,” said Corle. “We had to say goodbye to the batter’s box, tennis and volleyball courts, the track, the studio, the stage, the post-game meal at McDonald’s, the show night cast party, the classrooms we became so familiar with, and the faces of those teachers, coaches, and friends who filled those spaces with warmth and assurance. We worked hard for 13 years. None of us would have thought that and knew and expected school would end on a random day in March.”
Corle quoted Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “It is your reaction to adversity, not the adversity itself that determines how your life story will develop.”
“Things have changed, but our lives are not over,” said Corle. “We’re just getting started. Our class will come out of this stronger than ever. We will be heading to college, trade school, the workforce, and the military. We will enter adulthood having the knowledge of what it feels like to be hurt and to overcome it.”
Corle said no other graduating class has ever experienced something like this before, not in a hundred years.
“The term unfair is an understatement, but I know every single one of you 2020 graduates will go on to do amazing things,” said Corle. “You have the strength, you have the knowledge, and you have the resilience to make this world an even better place. Good luck to all 2020 graduates as you step into the next chapter of your lives.”
Superintendent Wendy Benton told the Class of 2020 that graduating from high school is a milestone in their lives and they have managed to accomplish that monumental task during a global pandemic.
“In the midst of uncertainty and change, you have found a way to adapt, do excellent work and continue learning,” Benton said. “Graduates, the last stretch of school was pulled out from under us unexpectedly, which required sacrifices to be made by everyone. The pandemic has delivered lessons to us that may not have emerged in a traditional classroom. This will forever be a time in life that we will remember.”
Resiliency is a quality that must be practiced, said Benton.
“Although COVID-19 has been an unexpected obstacle that has presented us all with many unforeseen challenges, it has also revealed how the Class of 2020 is prepared to be future leaders,” said Benton. “When presented with obstacles of school closure, this senior class came together prepared to give everything they had, regardless of the circumstances, ready to endure, persevere, and inspire others. As you all leave here and go on to the next chapter in life, exemplify the mission of our school district and lead with confidence.”
“Resilience is defined as the process of adapting well in the face of adversity and I cannot think of a better word to describe this group of students,” said Senior Class Advisor Lauren McLaughlin.
“As our lives and comfortable routines have changed drastically, you have shown us your strength and perseverance,” said McLaughlin. “Your resilience has challenged the adults around you to meet adversity head on. Although you were born in the wake of 911, and will graduate during a pandemic, this is not your legacy. Throughout the many challenges your generation has faced, you have managed to rise above and continually shine your light so that the world is a better place.”