CLARION – Weeks after a statewide shutdown of most businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, furloughed workers are looking to a graduated return to some sort of business as usual.
Taking their first steps toward resuming normal operations, Clarion County officials last week announced plans to reopen county offices and bring back furloughed employees.
At their April 29 meeting, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley unanimously voted to open county offices to the public on Friday, May 8.
“We felt it was in the best interest to go along with the governor,” Tharan said, citing Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed phased reopening plan for the state, which places Clarion County in the first group of counties to move into the next phase.
Although the county would return to normal operating hours once reopened, Tharan explained that offices will continue to follow the governor’s guidelines for safety.
“There will be signs posted on all building doors that people must use social distancing and wear a face mask,” he said, noting that the county maintenance department also recently installed plexiglass shields on all office counters as an added layer of protection for employees and visitors.
The reopening pertains to county offices only, Tharan said. The courts, which are housed on the second and third floors of the courthouse, will determine their own procedures.
“The courts will determine their own schedule,” he said. “Judge [Sara] Seidle-Patton will be issuing her recommendations there.”
Along with the plan to reopen the county, the commissioners also voted to bring back furloughed employees beginning Monday, May 4.
“We need to bring some people back beforehand because some will need more time to get their stuff prepared [before we open],” Tharan said.
According to county director of employee relations Tim Cochran, the first round of callbacks include employees who fall under the umbrella of the commissioners’ office — such as Tax Claim, Veteran’s Affairs and Planning Commission, as well as one employee each from the commissioners staff, maintenance department and the jail. County row officers have the discretion to call back furloughed employees in their offices.
Tharan added that employees in some offices, including Children and Youth Services located at the county’s Human Services building along Seventh Avenue, will continue to work out of office.
“The virus hasn’t ended yet,” he said. “We’re just opening up so people have access to Assessment, Register and Recorder, Tax Claim, Elections and other different county offices.”
Commissioners
Approve Property
Tax Relief
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved Resolution No. 6, which extends the period that property taxes can be paid at face value without penalty until Oct. 31.
“Clarion County has determined that it is in the best interest of its residents and taxpayers for the county to provide relief to those paying county taxes on the assessed value of real property located within the county,” the resolution states.
Other Business
• In order to ensure safety for the June 2 Primary Election, the commissioners announced that they are “highly encouraging” Clarion County voters to apply for mail-in ballots to vote.
“There’s no more important civic duty than voting,” Heasley said, noting that mail-in ballots provide a secure and alternative method of voting. “We just suggest that people try to use the mail-in ballots for their safety and the safety of others.”
Voters can apply for mail-in ballots at www.votespa.com. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on May 26.
Anticipating a large number of mail-in ballots, the commissioners also approved an agreement with Dominion Voting Systems for a second image-casting scanner to serve as a back-up unit in the upcoming election.
The new scanner will cost $4,192, with an annual license and warranty fee of $1,650 beginning in 2021.
• A contract was approved with the Butler County Community College Campus Police Department Independent Union for the sheriff deputies’ union.
Effective Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2022, Tharan said the new contract does not include a retroactive pay raise, but does include a 5.5 percent increase in deputies salaries.
The contract also includes a 2.5 percent pay increase for 2021 and 2022.
• Approval was given to set the county’s judicial sale for June 29 beginning at 10 a.m.
A list of properties included in the sale can be found on the Tax Claim page of the county website.
• A contract was approved on behalf of Public Safety with Tower Service Unlimited for a 195-foot communications tower and concrete shelter to be placed at the Leeper communications site at a cost of $313,767.
• The commissioners also approved letters of support for the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail’s application for a DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Grant, and for the Clarion Fire & Hose Co.’s application for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant.
• Prior to the commissioners’ meeting, the Salary Board unanimously approved the elimination of two part-time sheriff deputy positions. Both positions were vacant.