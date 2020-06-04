BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners congratulated all of the Jefferson County High School Seniors that will be graduating soon during the meeting last Tuesday.
“The courthouse bell tower will be lit with the colors of each school on the night of their graduation. If your graduation is at the Moonlite Drive-in, drive through town and your school colors will be represented by the courthouse,” said Commissioner Jack Matson.
While talking about high school students, they also gave a special thanks to the Brookville Area High School varsity football team who had recently completed work cleaning up the Civil War cemetery by the Northside School.
“Thank you very much for that,” Matson said.
The commissioners also gave thanks to the workers who helped to get the county to the green phase.
“It took a community effort and lots of communication with various government agencies to get us here. Know that we are still preparing for the next round and working really hard, our priority is on economic recovery.
Matson also asked for the residents to do the census packets to help with future funding for the county. During the meeting last week, Matson reported the county had a return rate of 55 percent, just below the national rate of 60 percent.