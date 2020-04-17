PUNXSUTAWNEY — People are finding they need to utilize resources they never had to before the coronavirus pandemic, and Community Action is available to help in that process, says Samantha Schrecengost, Senior Corps Retired Senior Volunteer Program director.
Schrecengost said Community Action is a support system to those who don’t have one, or aren’t sure where to go for help. Volunteers will help connect individuals and families with available resources.
“You have families being laid off who never had to rely on food stamps or rental assistance, who aren’t used to low income programs... We can make those connections for them,” Schrecengost said.
“Our rental and utility programs are not being used as much, because people can’t be evicted right now. When this is all over, I think we’ll see a huge influx in those programs,” Schrecengost said.
The food pantry operated by Community Action in Clarion is still open on weekdays, and is being utilized much more than usual, Schrecengost said.
The organization is also responsible for the implementation of the 211 program in Jefferson and Clarion counties, a help line that connects callers to a live operator who can offer non-emergency help and resources in a caller’s area.
“We do a pretty much full circle of resources for individuals,” Schrecengost said. “A lot of times if they call Community Action for one thing, we find there is another need that we can help direct them with.”