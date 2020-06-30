BROOKVILLE – The Community Blood Bank has formed a new local partnership with The Church of Christ in Brookville and will be hosting its first blood drive in July.
This new blood drive comes at a time where approximately 35 percent of the organizations that hold blood drives in the communities are not operating onsite or have limited operations, resulting in the cancellations of blood drives and a loss of units available to the local patients in need, according to information provided by the Community Blood Bank.
“We are very grateful to have a new partnership during these uncertain times,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “It is during these times we can rely on the generosity of the community to step up and either host a blood drive or donate to help save local lives.”
Kathy Hastings, the mobile drive coordinator, said pastor Randall Matheny came to the blood drive held at the Brookville Hospital.
“Since I’m always looking for new places to hold drives I asked him if he would be willing to host one for the community and his congregation and he readily agreed. He was more than willing to open his church and help get the word out about donating to keep it local,” Hastings said.
Seymour said about 72 percent of all blood donations CBB collects come from mobile drives through such partnerships. Being a partner of CBB means opening the doors of an organization of business to CBB’s mobile blood unit, helping to promote the need for blood donations, and encouraging members or employees to donate, according to Seymour.
The blood supply has been below adequate levels in recent weeks, as hospitals return to normal from COVID-19. However, with many businesses still operating remotely, blood drives continue to be canceled and donor turnout low.
“We are in need of more blood drive partners as the need for blood is constant. These partnerships make it possible to save local lives,” Seymour said.
The blood bank is asking residents to donate blood as soon as possible, so that patients in the local hospitals who will need blood for surgeries, traumas and chronic illness treatments will get the units they need.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can contact the Community Blood Bank at 814-456-4206.
The following blood drives will be held locally in July:
- Monday, July 6 | 3-7 p.m. | Church of Christ | 20 Hughey Road
- Tuesday, July 14 | 1-5 p.m. | Penn Highlands Clearfield | 815 Doctors Drive, Clearfield
- Friday, July 17 | 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Penn Highlands DuBois | 100 Hospital Drive
Please call Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
The CBB implemented precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all donors, staff and volunteers. Those precautionary measures include; all donors and staff members are required to wear masks, temperatures of all personnel at the blood collection location are taken prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation measures are taken in between every donor and the chairs and collection beds are spread further apart.