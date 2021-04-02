DuBOIS – The Community Blood Bank needs blood donations from local blood donors now to help boost the blood supply for our community.
The current blood supply levels are critically low and can only be replenished with donations from volunteer blood donors. The need for blood never stops and there is no substitute for blood when it is needed for a patient.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to add an additional stress on the already strained blood supply. Due to the ongoing pandemic, around 30 percent of the Community Blood Bank’s blood drive partners are forced to cancel their routine blood drives.
“It’s imperative we continue to make up for those lost units of blood,” said Kathy Hastings, Mobile Drive Coordinator for the Community Blood Bank. “These cancellations are forcing us to stretch our donor base very thin. In addition to our current donors, we need new donors and people who have not donated in a while to come give blood at the blood drives that are able to go on as planned to help restore the local blood supply to adequate levels.”
Donors in April are automatically entered into a weekly drawing for a $100 Home Improvement Store gift card. Donors can also receive a Proud Blood Donor yard sign to show their support and help encourage new donors.
Please consider coverage for the following blood drive:
- Tuesday, April 6 — 1-7 p.m., Treasure Lake Church, Bay Road Treasure Lake
- Wednesday, April 7 1-5 p.m., mobile in parking lot of PH Brookville Hospital
Call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate or online @www.fourhearts.org.
Appointments are encouraged to help adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols.
The CBB implemented precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all donors, staff and volunteers. Those precautionary measures include: all donors and staff members are required to wear masks, temperatures of all personnel at the blood collection location are taken prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation measures are taken in between every donor and donors are to adhere to social distancing protocols.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 3 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.