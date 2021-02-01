DuBOIS – Ready to get outside and play in the snow? Donate blood with the Community Blood Bank in February for a chance to win a $500 gift card to use toward skiing or tubing lift passes and accommodations at Peek’N Peak resort. The gift card can also be used at Splash Lagoon in Erie.
“We know this past year has been exceptionally difficult and limiting for families,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “The past year has also been exceptionally difficult on the local blood supply. That’s why you are urgently needed to come give blood at one of the upcoming blood drives. February is typically one of the hardest months for blood collections. It’s imperative we see an adequate number of blood donors at every blood drive so the blood products are available for the local patients in need.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drives:
- Tuesday, Feb. 2 | 1-7 p.m. | Treasure Lake Church | 226 Treasure Lake Rd. DuBois.
- Tuesday, Feb. 2 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Penn Highlands Elk | 763 Johnsonburg Rd St. Marys.
- Thursday, Feb. 4 | 1-5 p.m. | Penn Highlands Brookville | 100 Hospital Dr. Brookville.
- Monday, Feb. 8 | 2-6 p.m. | Amserv LTD Dusan Community Ambulance | 835 Beaver Drive, DuBois.
Please call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols.
The CBB implemented precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all donors, staff and volunteers. Those precautionary measures include: all donors and staff members are required to wear masks, temperatures of all personnel at the blood collection location are taken prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation measures are taken in between every donor and donors are to adhere to social distancing protocols.