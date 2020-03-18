NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Community Center will be closed for events, due to the governor’s announcement of closing the schools and the President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.
RVCC will be closed for daily operations through the end of March. If you have a rental or meeting scheduled at the center, call the center at (814) 457-5033 or contact Wendy at (814) 319-5564. Your call will be returned as soon as possible.
Events also cancelled at the center include the March 28 volleyball tournament, Bible Club meetings on Sunday, and Homework Helpers has been cancelled for the remainder of the school year.