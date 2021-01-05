ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center of St. Marys turns 30 years old in 2021, and Director Kate Brock said whether it’s in person or virtually, trainings, testing and programs are in full swing.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is not hosting its in-person classes, says Brock, but students have to log in at certain times to be present for live, interactive classes.
With funds from the county COVID block grant, Brock says the CEC purchased sneeze guards to keep at the desks.
As far as the way things have been operating, Brock says it depends on the class. In December, a manufacturing class was held virtually, but students could come into the downtown St. Marys building if they needed to.
The CEC building is still open. For example, Brock said, college students who are at home and need a quiet place to study are welcome to call and see if a space is available.
Every day, the CEC is still having people come in for testing, such as teacher certifications and state exams.
“We stay open for these essential certifications,” she said. “People are grateful.”
Some people are unable to take these tests, said Program Manager Amy Goode, since testing centers are shut down.
The virtual world can be a struggle, Brock said, but COVID-19 has forced the CEC family and its people to lean on one another and adapt to new ways of doing things.
The CEC opened back up July 6, said Brock, and is following CDC guidelines such as sanitizing common areas.
“Some people consider the CEC a safer place to be,” she added.
Call the Community Education Center at 814-781-3437 with questions.