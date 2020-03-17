ST. MARYS — In response to the COVID-19 mitigation efforts outlined by Governor Wolf, the Community Education Center of Elk & Cameron Counties (CEC) is suspending all trainings and courses in their building until at least April 1. The CEC will continue to monitor the developments and re-evaluate the schedule over the next two weeks. In the meantime, the CEC can be reached via email at cec@communityedcenter.com.

Recommended for you

Tags