Community Guidance Center is still accepting referrals and intakes as the organization continues to provide mental and behavioral health services to its communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many services are being delivered via tele-health and Zoom conferencing to protect staff and consumers.
Injections and other on-site treatments are still available at some office locations. The organization’s Indiana, DuBois, Punxsutawney and Clearfield offices are open and operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Clarion and Northern Cambria offices are currently closed to the public, but services are still also available in those areas and referrals are still being accepted.
Call 888-686-1991 to make a referral.