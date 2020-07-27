BROCKWAY – In the Age of COVID, a lot of the Class of 2020’s usual school events had to be reimagined or handled remotely. Prom was an event that seemed like it would not have any 2020 version until the Brockway community stepped in
Failte Acres stood in for the high school. The event venue is located at the old Girl Scout Camp in Brockway and had large, open spaces for the graduates to gather while maintaining social distancing. Claddagh Hall has garage doors that roll up, making it more of an open pavilion with a kitchen and bathrooms. Failte Acers put tables and chairs throughout the hall but also around it outside, spacing the graduates out as much as possible.
Tammy Stansell, the president of Brockway’s Block Parent Program, spearheaded the event because the school would not be able to. The safety of the graduates was foremost in her mind.
“We have release forms that they had to sign, so it was their choice to be here and be responsible adults,” Stansell said. “I gave them all a list of rules before they came.”
Stansell laid out rules for social distancing, keeping groups separate, wearing masks, and using all of the space available to them. She also coordinated the meal and activities.
The food items were simple: vegetables, fruit, pepperoni, chocolate-covered strawberries, cheese, pretzels, punch, soda, water. Martino’s Bilo donated the cake, and other businesses and parents and community members provided food or drinks.
Stansell said that she was surprised by the way the community helped out.
“Everything’s been donated, so there hasn’t been any money spent,” Stansell said. “People who don’t even have kids in school donated. The gift certificates were donated by people who don’t live locally but have a grandkid in school here.”
The graduates could take pictures down by the lake or on a bench donated from someone’s wedding. A parent acted as DJ, and volunteers put out food and helped keep the venue clean.
Failte Acres’ Cullen Beatty said that he and his family wanted to make sure that the Class of 2020 still had something that resembled a prom.
“When we heard that the kids weren’t going to have their prom, we wanted to figure out a way to help, but we were also very worried about COVID,” Beatty said. “It is really important to us to be able to help out. We considered doing in a field, but then we landed on opening everything up and having them use both indoor and outdoor spaces. We’re very confident that everyone here will do what they need to do to be safe.”
Liz Johnson’s son Eric came to the dance. She volunteered to be there as well, joining the other parents who helped out.
“I’m very happy they could do this,” Johnson said. “I think that the kids missed out on so much that this gives back a little of what they’ve missed. Eric is excited to see his friends, he missed them a lot.”
Graduate Mariah Alanskas came with her boyfriend Weston Hrin. She said that the event was different, but a good time.
“It was a different experience than what we’re used to, but it was still a great time!” she said. “We got to have both an outside and inside area, which was really nice. I think we were all just super grateful that we had something like this.”
Justice Williams and her date Austin Pringle were named Summer Dance Queen and King.
“The fact that the venue was free was the sweetest thing!” Williams said. “It was decorated so nicely and the adults helping did a great job. I’d say it was a good night.”
Overall, the graduates said they enjoyed the Summer Dance. Many did say that they miss the familiar experiences of school and end-of-year events. Stansell hoped this dance gave a little of that back to them.
“What they get out of this is a sense of normalcy,” Stansell said. “And I hope they had fun, too!”