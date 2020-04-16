ST MARYS — Whether it’s a sign outside a business or school or chalk quotes on the U.S. Post Office, one can see several signs of unity when driving through St. Marys.
Mayor Lou Radkowski and St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson say it has been uplifting to witness businesses donating personal protective equipment to healthcare workers and first responders, and teachers connecting with students and parents through virtual platforms.
“Neighbors are looking out for each other by following the rules, but finding innovative ways to keep spirits up,” Radkowski said. “We are lucky to have such a great community. The best qualities of St. Marys shine through during times like these.”
Postal workers wrote “St. Marys Strong” and “Postal Proud” on the Chestnut Street U.S. Post Office building.
Volunteers of the St. Marys Resale Shop on Erie Avenue placed a sign in front of the downtown building prior to the Easter holiday that read “It’s COVID-19 time, and we are all getting through. Please help yourself to an Easter gift, from all of us at the Resale Shop. Best wishes. Be safe and healthy, but most of all, happy.” There were several Easter baskets, plastic eggs and bunny figurines available for the public to take.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School’s sign reads “Hugs to all medical professionals,” while St. Marys Area High School’s advises drivers passing by to stay safe and healthy.
Although closed, business signs outside restaurants like Hoss’s Steak and Sea House say things like “See you soon.”
Pearson said the community has weathered big challenges in the past, and is weathering this one, too.
Community and religious leaders are providing a sense of togetherness amid a time of separation, he adds.
“Perhaps most heartwarming are the chalk drawings, teddy bear window games and an illuminated sign spelling “HOPE” that are outward signs of our togetherness,” he said. “In this difficult time of the coronavirus, it is things like this that make me proud of our community’s spirit.
“Though our world has changed suddenly, we remain strong as a community.”