Weather Alert

...SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CAMERON...CLEARFIELD...AND ELK COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A SNOW SQUALL WHICH CAN RAPIDLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...AT 1022 AM EDT, SNOW SQUALLS WERE ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR EAST BRANCH DAM TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF LECONTES MILLS TO NEAR CURWENSVILLE AND MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR... LECONTES MILLS AROUND 1045 AM EDT. CLEARFIELD AND PLYMPTONVILLE AROUND 1050 AM EDT. ELK RIVER, JEFFRIES AND TRUMAN AROUND 1100 AM EDT. FOR THOSE DRIVING ON INTERSTATE 80, THIS INCLUDES AREAS BETWEEN THE DUBOIS AND SNOW SHOE EXITS, SPECIFICALLY FROM MILE MARKERS 97 TO 138. SAFETY INFO... USE EXTRA CAUTION IF YOU MUST TRAVEL INTO OR THROUGH THIS SQUALL. RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY AND POTENTIALLY SLICK ROADS ARE LIKELY TO LEAD TO ACCIDENTS. CONSIDER DELAYING TRAVEL UNTIL THIS SQUALL PASSES YOUR LOCATION. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1422Z 272DEG 11KT 4154 7856 4114 7838 4094 7856