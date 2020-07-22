BROCKWAY – A concerned parent came to the Brockway Area School District board meeting to hear how the district plans to reopen in the fall.
Tikki Barnett came to the meeting and asked why the district did not inform the community about the reopening plan.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the plan was developed with the input of parents and health professionals. He also cited the surveys and questionnaires that the district sent to parents before developing the plan. The plan was also discussed in June’s meeting. Vizza said that the plans that the district approved kept students’ safety in mind.
“I hope you’re keeping kids’ safety in mind,” Barnett said. She then asked if the district has seen any studies on the effect of students wearing masks all day or any actual proof that wearing masks and social distancing will keep students safe. She also expressed concerns that students may feel stress about the way the schools open.
Barnett and the board discussed state guidelines and the difference between recommendations and laws. Vizza then assured her that the plan will have plenty of options to help parents make decisions they feel safe with.
“We know that one size does not fit all,” Vizza said.
Vizza has posted a video with more details about reopening on the school district website, www.brockway.k12.pa.us. It is titled “Superintendent School Reopening Message” under the “Announcements” section.
After the public comment section of the meeting, the board moved to new business.
New Staff AddedThe district hired Mackenzie Pence at an English teacher. Pence takes over the classroom of Tracey Dusch, who retired at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Laura Spirk is transferring from a part-time special-needs aide to a full-time aide.
Darren Morelli will take over as head varsity volleyball coach at $3500. Junior High Football Coach Peter Varischetti asked the district to bring on assistant coaches Jake Perrin and Zach Brinkley for $700 each. Adam Fox will be a volunteer coach for football while Delaney McMeekin came on as a volunteer soccer coach and Cody Kuntz is volunteering with marching band.
District Continues Partnerships
The district will continue its relationship with Dickenson Center for therapeutic and appropriate educational services for its students. The services run $275 per day. The district is also working with New Story for special education services to certain students. That will be $360 per day per student. For students needing additional special services, the district continued its relationship with Pyramid Healthcare for $180 per day for emotional support students and $285 per day for autistic students.
“These items are expensive,” Board Member Robert Cherubini said. “But they are very important. These are services for students that we can’t provide ourselves.”
The district also approved an agreement with Gaggle Net to provide email archiving services for $1490. Centre Communications will provide the district’s buses’ two-way radio repeater system for a cost of $225 per month.
Scheduling
The district moved an in-service day from March to Aug. 26 to help teachers get ready for the school year. The 2020-2021 year will begin Aug. 27.
The next meeting will be Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Meetings are being held in the elementary gymnasium, but visitors enter through the district office.