BROCKWAY — Concerned parents recently returned to a Brockway School Board meeting to address administrators.
Tikki Barnett came to the meeting, this time bringing two of her children. Senior Brady Barnett addressed the school board and asked the board to find a compromise for mask wearing. He felt that students should not be required to wear them all the time. He also asked the district to do whatever it took to have sports. Sophomore Evan Barnett talked about Jeff Tech and asked the district not to put too many restrictions on students. Both students are not attending school in-person but will be utilizing district cyber school options.
School board members pointed out that they have received a letter from a parent who said that the district may not be strict enough on its mask guidelines. The district is basing its mask policy on guidelines from multiple health agencies, and Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the board will have to do what they feel is best for all students.
“We will require masks for buses and class changes,” he said. “If there is room in a classroom to social distance, they will not be required to wear a mask in those locations. We want to remain open for 180 days, so we have to do what we think is best for everyone.”
The district does have multiple options for parents if they are concerned with sending their children to school.
How To Attend Board MeetingsBarnett also said that more parents would come to school board meetings if they knew when the meetings are. The Brockway Area School Board meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
Visitors enter through the business office located at the back of the elementary school and then will go to the elementary gymnasium where the meetings are held. Signs outside the building will direct visitors to the location of the business office entrance.
The next meeting will be Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.