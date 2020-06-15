CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Conservation District at its recent meeting voted to cancel its Conservation Day Camp this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The three-day camp is typically held in early August for children in grades 4-6.
District Manager Willie Null said they usually distribute the information on the camp at the schools but with schools being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 emergency, this wasn’t possible.
“And at this point, we feel it is still a bad idea to bring a group of kids together for three days,” Null said.
Null said the board will probably have to make a decision next month on whether or not to hold the annual Conservation Celebration at Curwensville Lake in September.