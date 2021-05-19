DuBOIS — Sandy Township and the City of DuBois officials are still awaiting results of a survey currently being conducted to gauge public interest in a proposed consolidation between the two municipalities.
Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, said they are expecting the survey results to be received by May 21.
Arbaugh said the township has heard from at least one person who has been surveyed, but there is nothing else to report on at the moment.
Prior to the meeting, the supervisors held a public hearing for property owners, John and Hedwig Gamba of 140 Green Lantern Road, DuBois. The property owner is requesting a modification to the official plan of the Treasure Lake Planned Residential Development Plan (PRD), said planning/zoning administrator Jenna Gorney.
The requested modification would permit the consolidation of lots 49 and 50 in Section 3 of the Treasure Lake PRD development. Lots 49 and 50 are located on Green Lantern Road in Treasure Lake.
There were no public comments made during the hearing.