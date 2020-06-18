ST. MARYS — Maker’s Warehouse, a soon-to-be wedding venue on Brusselles Street, was set back more than a month in construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is on its way back to normal.
The venue is a joint project between St. Marys native and engineer Melissa Gornati and her mother Marie Auhl, who had originally intended on renting the main hall out in August, but pushed it to September.
“The downstairs hall and suites will begin construction as soon as the main hall is done,” Gornati said, adding she anticipates finishing those by the end of 2020.
“We have a wedding booked for Sept. 12 this year, and two in October right now that are utilizing the main hall, so we will be pushing to get that hall done this summer,” she said.
They are hoping to get more bookings for parties in the main hall part of the building, Gornati adds. There are many weddings being booked for 2021.
“Insulation is being put in the ceiling right now, the roof is being fixed and walls are going to start going up next week for the bathrooms and kitchen,” she notes.
The venue encompasses around 7,300 square feet, Gornati said. The main hall upstairs will hold 450 people, and the downstairs close to 250 guests.
Her favorite part, Gornati said, is planning the design. She drew the blueprints herself, including wood vinyl flooring, large beam trusses made of steel in the main hall, original brick walls and all-glass garage doors.
Gornati, her husband and Auhl are working on many projects, including refinishing the doors they salvaged and warehouse light fixtures from an old Stackpole-Hall building.
“Things are really starting to pick up and move quickly,” she said.
So far, community feedback has been positive, Gornati notes.
“I am hopeful that we will continue to get the word out about the new venue,” she said. “It seems there are still a lot of local people that are unaware of what we are doing, and we are hopeful once we have our first couple of weddings this fall, people will be able to see how beautiful and unique our venue and experience will be.”
Gornati says they are currently working with brides who will be utilizing the facility and its caterer, Casali’s Italian Grille of St. Marys.
“We are able to walk them through what they want and make their day special,” she said.
