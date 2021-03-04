DuBOIS — Despite COVID-19, Sandy Township was still on target with construction totals for 2020, Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney said at this week’s supervisors’ meeting while discussing the submission of the planning commission’s annual report.
“It looks like every ... third or so year we have a large project that gets undertaken,” said Gorney. “This year it was the Wasson Elementary School addition that accounted for about $14 million of construction costs. Even if we take away that large project for the year, we’re still right on par with about the last 10 years. I found that interesting in regards to COVID and the year, so that was pretty great.”
In the report, total new construction for 2020 was listed at $19,673,687.
The construction totals comparison from 2010-2020 are as follows:
- 2010 –$7,913,973
- 2011 –$8,542,040
- 2012 –$18,139,212
- 2013 –$8,014,511
- 2014 –$14,926,861
- 2015 –$6,705,285
- 2016 –$21,442,893
- 2017 –$5,340,313
- 2018 –$7,123,822
- 2019 –$6,119,046
Planning department permit fees collected in 2020 totaled $16,940. There were 109 zoning permits issued and $8,680 collected; 10 subdivisions/lot consolidations issued and $1,750 collected; six commercial land developments and $1,550 collected; 12 transient retail permits and $1,100 collected; 43 sign permits and $2,720 collected; eight burning/firework permits and $240 collected; and three outdoor amusement permits and $900 collected.
The report also highlighted some issues with the zoning ordinance and the subdivisional land development ordinance that the planning commission and Gorney have been discussing.
“They’re not going to be addressed right away, but there’s certainly things that we’re looking to address within the 2021 or early 2022 year,” said Gorney.
Zoning ordinance amendments for consideration:
- Amending the setback requirement for small accessory structures constructed in the rear or side yard of residential properties. Minimizing the setback requirement for these structures would allow property owners greater use of their land as, currently these structures must meet setback requirements that mirror those set forth for principal structures.
- Adding language to regulate vegetative growth and other elements obscuring vision within the clear sight triangle of corner properties. This change will create greater view shed for drivers navigating intersections and enhance safety.
- A reduction of the minimum lot sizes required for new commercial parcels. The current regulation limits new subdivision and development by requiring new lots to be a minimum of 10,000 and 45,000 square feet in C-Commercial and C-HLI Commercial Highway Light Industrial, respectively.
- The addition of primary solar operations as a permitted use within certain Industrial and Commercial zoning districts. As this becomes a more popular means of generating electricity, the township will be looking to include language in the zoning ordinance guiding those types of developments in advance of hose requests.
Subdivision and land development amendments for consideration:
- An adjustment to the final plan submission deadline to be placed on the planning commission agenda. The proposed amendment would require submission 10 days in advance of the regular scheduled planning commission meeting as opposed to five days. This adjustment would allow for a more thorough review by staff as well as provide time to garner a legal opinion when necessary.
- The addition of a provision allowing township staff to review minor additions to commercial or industrial structures that will measure 2,500 square feet or less. This new language would expedite the review process for small projects allowing the applicant to obtain project approval from staff instead of waiting to be heard at the monthly planning commission meeting.