HARRISBURG – Consumer concerns over price gouging during the coronavirus quarantine has prompted some states to push further price-gouging legislation and executive orders.
According to NBC News, high prices on hand sanitizer on Amazon.com and Walmart.com prompted many states to consider additional measures to protect consumers. However, finding and proving price gouging is difficult.
According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office website, businesses are not able to charge a price that is 20% higher than a price charged for the same item a week before the emergency declaration.
That may be unclear. Consumers need to be careful when determining price gouging. For example, Michigan egg prices are often lower than in Pennsylvania, around 76 cents for a dozen eggs, which is why out-of-state prices should not factor in. In the Tri-County Area, prices for eggs vary, from Walmart eggs running around $1.88 and Marin’s charging $2.19, while eggs at a local Bilo were $4.36. These numbers were found by checking a receipt or looking on the store’s shopping app. They were accurate at the time of this writing. To determine if it is price gouging, someone would need to know how much the eggs were at Bilo before the governor declared the statewide shutdown. Walmart often sells eggs for less than other stores, so seeing if $4.36 is 20% higher than $1.88 would not be an accurate measure.
The office of the Attorney General has received 3,780 complaints as of April 9. Not all of those complaints were determined to be price gouging as the Attorney General only sent out 277 cease and desist orders.
The Office of the Attorney General has an online complaint form on its website, attourneygeneral.gov/covid19. A resident can also call the Bureau of Consumer Protection hotline at 1-800-441-2555. In order to file a complaint, a consumer needs to know the name of the product, the price, the store name, and the location of the store. Pictures are encouraged.