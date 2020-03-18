DuBOIS — A steady flow of people, some with carts full of wine and stronger spirits, patronized DuBois’ Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits store Tuesday morning, responding to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s order that all state stores were to close indefinitely at 9 p.m. Tuesday in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19.
“I just heard about it ... earlier this morning, I had no notice. And then I came out to my car and drove right here,” remarked a woman named Lisa, who didn’t want to give her last name. She said she was planning to purchase white wine for herself and whiskey for her husband.
Though inconvenient, she said she understands the reasoning.
“I mean, everybody’s closing. We just called Walmart. They’re closing all of their non-essential areas within the store. So I mean it makes sense,” said the woman.
Diane Kirk of DuBois, who was purchasing several bottles of sweet red wine, said she is sad about the impact the coronavirus is having on people throughout the world as well as on businesses.
“They (liquor store) said they will be closing indefinitely. My husband and I drink red wine because it’s good for you,” Kirk said. “My daughter lives in Pittsburgh and she texted me this morning about the closing (of the liquor store) and then my mom called me because she heard about it, too. She (her mom) says, ‘They’re going to be closing, you better stock up.’ And I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to get in there, there’s not going to be anything left.’”
While Kirk, 61, does not work, she said her husband is a painter, but they’re not painting right now.
“So, he’s home too. We watch a little TV, we listen to a lot of music and just kind of hang out. I’ve been with him since I was 15,” said Kirk, noting they’ve been married for 48 years.
On Monday night, the store reportedly had a line of people waiting to purchase liquor and every register was busy.
Scott Stanga of Treasure Lake, who was purchasing wine, mostly for his wife, said he understands the closing.
“It’s precautionary,” he said.
“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” PLCB Chairman Tim Holden said. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”
Grocery stores that sell wine and beer will not be prohibited from doing so, according to the PLCB.