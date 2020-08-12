CLEARFIELD — This Friday will feature local hard rock band “Road Kill” at the Corner Concert Series in Clearfield.
On Aug. 21, performers will be Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band.
Revamped was rescheduled for Aug. 28.
Shows start at 7 p.m. every Friday night at Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield under the gazebo until further notice. In the event of rain, shows will be rescheduled later in the season. The 2020 Corner Concert Series is raising money for The Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship Fund.
We would like to thank our sponsors WOKW 102.9, BioGraphics for their support. Nightly sponsorships are available. For details, follow us at facebook.com/cornerconcerts/