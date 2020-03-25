Retired health care professionals to bolster COVID-19 response
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is acting to enable retired health care professionals to assist with the COVID-19 response by waiving certain licensing regulations.
Previously, the Department of State waived some regulations for nurses, removed barriers for pharmacies to provide services, and announced that in-state and out-of-state health care practitioners can treat patients via telemedicine during the coronavirus emergency.
“Many retired and inactive health care professionals want to help bolster our health care system during this crisis,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “This action will allow people with inactive or retired licenses in good standing to reactivate their licenses and immediately lend their assistance in this challenging time. We thank these retirees for their willingness to serve.”
The Department of State’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA) sought and was granted suspensions of several regulations related to the state boards of Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy for the duration of the coronavirus emergency. A previous suspension allows for retired nurse-midwife license reactivations.
These new regulation suspensions increase the number of available and qualified health care practitioners in Pennsylvania by allowing retired practitioners to re-enter their field more easily without paying reactivation fees.
— State Board of Medicine licensees who are in active/retired status for less than four years can apply for reactivation of their license.
— Medical Doctors (MDs) and certain allied health professionals integral to providing care during this state of emergency, whose licenses are expired/inactive for less than four years, may apply for reactivation of their licenses.
— State Board of Osteopathic Medicine licensees who are in active/retired status for less than four years can apply for reactivation of their licenses.
— DOs and certain allied health professionals integral to providing care during this state of emergency, whose licenses are expired/inactive for less than four years, can apply for reactivation of their licenses.
— Registered Nurses (RNs), Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNSs), and Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners (CRNPs) whose licenses are expired/inactive for less than five years can apply for reactivation of their licenses.
— Pharmacists whose licenses are expired/inactive for less than four years can apply for reactivation of their licenses.
Last week, BPOA announced that in-state and out-of-state health care practitioners can treat patients via telemedicine during the coronavirus emergency.
State police warn 17 businesses Tuesday
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday issued warnings to 17 non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with the state’s order to close the physical locations of such businesses. Enforcement began Monday when 44 warnings were issued.
Agencies directed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law include: Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; Department of Health; Department of Agriculture; Pennsylvania State Police; and municipal police.
Additionally, local officials are to use their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions.
The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses to request a waiver or exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
BC3 donates protective gear to healthcare providers
BUTLER — Butler County Community College Monday donated to Concordia Lutheran Ministries and to Butler Health System personal protective equipment from its Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health, and from biology and chemistry labs, to augment supplies for the healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Patty Annear, dean of BC3’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health, and Dr. Belinda Richardson, BC3’s vice president for academic affairs, said the effort exemplifies BC3’s response to a need in the community.
“Right now we don’t have (face-to-face) classes and we don’t have nursing students who are using these lab supplies,” Annear said. “We felt it was necessary to put the equipment to good use and to keep it in the community.”
BC3 on Monday began remote instruction for all credit and noncredit courses in a format that will continue through the rest of the spring 2020 semester.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Cancels April SessionHARRISBURG – Amid continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has canceled the upcoming oral argument session in Pittsburgh April 20-22.
Cases scheduled for argument during that session will be decided on briefs previously submitted.The announcement from the court comes during a statewide court closure and judicial emergency, as directed by the Supreme Court’s Order of March 18.