RIDGWAY — Nonprofit organizations in Elk and surrounding counties are all cancelling fundraisers that were planned for the coming weeks, making tough decisions amid coronavirus precautions.
Elk County Council on the Arts Executive Director Sara Frank said her organization has cancelled its annual gala fundraiser March 21, an opening reception for a mosaic display March 27, a Pysanky egg-decorating class April 4 and all National Poetry Month activities in April.
As of right now, it will be waiting until May to host any type of public activity, Frank said.
“Two of the three events generate no income, one of them creates revenue for an artist,” she said. “While there’s not much at stake for us financially, we don’t want to miss these opportunities to serve the public with art experiences.”
The gala is ECCOTA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Frank said, budgeted to generate a minimum of $8,000.
“We will need to generate that income through other fundraising efforts,” she said. “We are currently considering holding an online auction of artist items that have been donated to the gala. We are hoping our community will continue to support us and other organizations through the purchase of gift cards and ongoing donations. Every little bit helps.”
Many of the nonprofit groups and resources Frank follows are focused on cancellations, postponements and covering expenses, she said.
“This is fundraiser season on a national scale,” she said. “Everyone is scrambling to make very tough decisions.”
Elk County Humane Society, which is currently closed to the public, cancelled its “Purses for Pets II” fundraiser scheduled for this weekend. Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies of Ridgway, which has also shut down its services, postponed its Easter Egg Hunt April 11.
Since area libraries were mandated to close until March 29, all library-related activities in area communities are also cancelled.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President Andrew Mohney said fundraisers are crucial when it comes to raising funds for the July 3 fireworks display, as well as keeping up with all of the Chamber’s community efforts.
Organizers hope the Chamber’s Elk County Women’s Social, scheduled for April 24, will just be postponed until a later date.