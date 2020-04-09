BROOKVILLE — Holy Week services in Brookville’s churches will be celebrated in a way no one ever expected, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect all walks of life.
Judi Paden, secretary at the Presbyterian Church, said services will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but not with the congregation gathered in the sanctuary. All services will be held online through Youtube. Different members of the congregation will be assisting with the services.
A Good Friday service will begin at noon, with the message to be “Shroud of Shadows.
Sunday services will include a sunrise service beginning at 7 a.m. and an Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m.
The Rev. Jim Dietrich, retired pastor, will serve as leader for the worship service, which will include communion. “Our theology of the Lord’s Supper is that the ‘table’ can be extended beyond the physical confines of the church building to those unable to attend,” he said.
Paden said pre-packaged wafers and juice had been ordered, but under current circumstances the church doesn’t want to take extra risks. “We can all partake from the table God sets before us,” she said. “We are asking everyone to use crackers or bread, water, juice or wine, whatever they have, to share in this communion service.”
The services will premier at the time of the services, then will be available online for viewing.
“The beauty of this is that we have members who have moved away and are now able to worship with us,” Paden said.
Evangelical United Methodist ChurchThe Evangelical United Methodist Church will continue livestreaming its services on Facebook (Brookville Evangelical United Methodist).
“We have been doing this for about a year, and are able to continue doing so,” church secretary Tracy Miller said.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Easter services will begin at 8:15 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.
Pastor Chuck Jack said, “It is very important that we worship God and are reminded of our faith and the great faithfulness of our God. We need to anchor regularly on our strong foundation of faith in these uncertain times.”
The Apostolic Gospel ChurchAn Easter service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown. An Easter communion service will begin at 7 p.m. Pastor Rex Slaughter said “it is important that we continue to have faith in God during this time.”
Grace Lutheran Church
Each day this week Pastor Ben Austin is posting a video as part of the Grace Lutheran Church observance of Holy Week. Each of the videos focuses on a different part of the Easter story.
Sunday’s video was on Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the turning over of the tables in the Temple on Monday. Tuesday he talked about the “beginning of the plot” and on Wednesday, which he said in Christian liturgy is often referred to as Spy Wednesday, he recalled the visit of Judas Iscariot to the priests.
“Maundy Thursday will be filmed from my dining room table, which will have a loaf of bread to represent the sacraments,” he said. “Because we cannot gather and partake of the sacraments, I will talk about how we may know the presence of the Lord in other ways.”
On Good Friday, he will speak from “the old Brookville cemetery, because the grave is not the end, it is the beginning. We will also have the normal Good Friday Liturgy,” he said.
Saturday will be “the great vigil, a prayer service in anticipation of the coming morn and the resurrection.”
For Sunday’s service, “since we now have the stay at home order, multiple people will be filming parts of the service. We will put them together, keeping the worship alive in the church,” he said. “We are going to offer an Easter liturgy over the computer, but we will have an Easter blowout when we can get together again.”
Besides the Holy Week videos, Austin said the members of his congregations are “keeping track of each other. We are posting fireside chats and teaching catechism and confirmations classes using Zoom. This is just another way we are keeping the church alive. The church building is closed; the church is not closed. The church is the people.”
The Holy Week services can be viewed on Jefferson Central Lutheran Ministry on the Air on Youtube. Services will also be available on the Facebook page for Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville and Reynoldsville Trinity Lutheran Church.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church in Brookville will have combined services with Evangelical United Methodist Church on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Both services will begin at 7 p.m.
There will be no in-person worship. Both services will be seen on the EUM Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BrookvilleEvangelical.
First United Methodist Church will hold its Easter worship service at 9:45 A.M. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Bkvfirst.