NEW BETHLEHEM – COVID-19 has disrupted most familiar life activities for the past five weeks. Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home directive until May 8, with an eye toward slowly reopening some businesses. But the area’s farm markets got something of a green light a week or so ago.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture released a set of guidelines for the safe opening and operation of farmers’ and on-farm markets. The document laid out new social distancing and product handling procedures, along with some easing of past permitting and licensing protocols.
In the L-V coverage area, the Saturday market in Clarion will open as scheduled on May 9. The opening of the New Bethlehem market has been set for Friday, May 15.
Judy Hetrick, the long-time organizer of the Gumtown Market in New Bethlehem, said that potatoes, canned goods and other items would be available at the first farm market.
Under the Department of Agriculture’s guidelines, a six-foot distance between booths is required. Development of drive-through or pick-up options is strongly encouraged, as is prepackaging of fruits, vegetables, eggs and other farm products. Limiting the number of customers walking through sales areas is encouraged.
Relocating to a site that lends itself to drive-through options is recommended, and the usual state permitting requirements have been suspended until the pandemic ends.
The department guidelines also recommend having one person at each booth handle food products and a helper to deal with cash payments and making change. The use of hand sanitizer and frequent cleaning of display areas is emphasized. As of April 19, both customers and vendors will also be required to wear face masks.
To the dismay of farm market customers, ready-to-eat food booths will be absent, and dine-in picnic tables and benches will not be allowed. Samples cannot be offered to customers.
On-farm markets should follow the guidelines by encouraging workers to self-distance, disperse larger groups of people, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching customer’s reusable shopping bags. Customers should pack their own bags. Home delivery services are highly encouraged.
Conducting business at farmers’ markets and stands will be more challenging this spring and perhaps even next year. The new state guidelines show that it is possible with some planning and ingenuity.